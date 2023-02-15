Volumes jump at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10652 shares

Ipca Laboratories Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 February 2023.

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10652 shares. The stock increased 9.66% to Rs.501.05. Volumes stood at 15361 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6456 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.841.10. Volumes stood at 25376 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd saw volume of 26552 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5278 shares. The stock increased 1.76% to Rs.3,088.15. Volumes stood at 10012 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 21373 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5697 shares. The stock rose 2.97% to Rs.4,392.35. Volumes stood at 5655 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd notched up volume of 94853 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36776 shares. The stock slipped 5.40% to Rs.826.70. Volumes stood at 83503 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)