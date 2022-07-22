Can Fin Home rises after decent Q1 result

Can Fin Homes rose 1.47% to Rs 548.65 after the company's net profit rose 49% to Rs 162.21 crore on 35.7% increase in total income to Rs 611.58 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 49.8% year on year to Rs 218.69 crore in Q1 FY23. Operating profit in Q1 FY23 was Rs 215 crore, up 40.94% YoY.

The company's net interest income rose 38.22% to Rs 250.40 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 179.78 crore as on 30 June 2022 as against Rs 199.99 crore as on 30 June 2021. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 0.65% as on 30 June 2022 as against 0.90% as on 30 June 2022.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.30% as on 30 June 2022 as against and 0.57% as on 30 June 2021.

Disbursements jumped 92.68% YoY to Rs 1,722 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Outstanding loan book increased 23.93% to Rs 27,538 crore during the period under review.

As on 30 June 2022, the company's provision coverage ratio stood at 54.42% and asset coverage ratio stood at 100% to 110%.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.

