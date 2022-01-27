Can Fin Homes edges lower after Q3 PAT contracts 12% YoY

Can Fin Homes slipped 2.76% to Rs 584.45 after the company's net profit declined by 12% to Rs 115.69 crore on a 2% fall in net interest income to Rs 205.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Net interest margin declined to 3.74% in Q3 FY22 against 4.12% in Q3 FY21.

Operating profit in Q3 FY22 was Rs 172.03 crore, down 4% YoY.

Provision for standard assets was Rs 10.97 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 0.52 crore in Q3 FY21.

Provision for NPA was Rs 5.39 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 1.10 crore in Q3 FY21.

Gross NPAs were Rs 177.21 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 141.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Gross NPA Ratio was 0.71% in Q3 FY22 as compared with 0.68% in Q3 FY21.

Net NPA Ratio was 0.39% in Q3 FY22 as compared with 0.41% in Q3 FY21.

Disbursements jumped 123% YoY to Rs 2,472 crore during the quarter. As at December-end 2021, the outstanding loan book was up 19% YoY to stand at Rs 25,091 crore as against Rs 21,004 crore as at December-end 2020.

Loans to salaried and professionals accounted for 74% of the total loans as on 31 December 2021 as against 72% as on 31 December 2020.

Loans to non-salaried class - self-employed and non-professionals - accounted for 26% as on 31 December 2021 as against 28% as on 31 December 2020.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.

