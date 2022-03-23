Can Fin Homes to mull NCD issue of Rs 2,525 cr on March 29

The board of Can Fin Homes has decided to meet on Tuesday, 29 March 2022, to consider the issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,525 crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Can Fin Homes' net profit declined by 12% to Rs 115.69 crore on a 2% fall in net interest income to Rs 205.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.

Shares of Can Fin Homes gained 0.46% to Rs 604.85 on BSE.

