Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Foods Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Rain Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2022.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd surged 14.58% to Rs 163.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90877 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd spiked 9.65% to Rs 543.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2620 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd soared 7.91% to Rs 164.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49177 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd advanced 5.85% to Rs 3308.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3289 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd jumped 5.71% to Rs 163.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89756 shares in the past one month.

