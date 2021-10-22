Can Fin Homes declines after Q2 PAT falls 3.7% YoY

Can Fin Homes slumped 8.72% to Rs 638 after the housing company reported a 3.7% decline in net profit to Rs 123.64 crore on a 11% fall in total income to Rs 467.89 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax fell 1.7% to Rs 169 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Net interest income stood at Rs 191.78 crore in Q2 FY22, falling 8.8% year on year but rising 5.8% quarter on quarter. Net interest margin fell to 3.4% in Q2 FY22 from 4.09% in Q2 FY21.

Disbursements for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 2208 crore sharply higher than Rs 894 disbursed in Q1 FY22 and 825 crore disbursed in Q2 FY21. Outstanding loan book grew 13% to Rs 23,584 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 20,830 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

On the asset quality front, the housing financier's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) grew 23.4% year on year to Rs 185.08 crore in Q2 FY22. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 0.78% as on 30 September 2021 as against 0.9% as on 30 June 2021 and 0.72% posted on 30 September 2020. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.47% as on 30 September 2021 as against 0.57% as on 30 June 2021 and 0.46% on 30 September 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's board gave necessary approvals and authorisations for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis up to an extent of Rs 4000 crore.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)