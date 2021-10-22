Can Fin Homes declines after Q2 PAT falls 3.7% YoY

Can Fin Homes slumped 8.72% to Rs 638 after the housing company reported a 3.7% decline in net profit to Rs 123.64 crore on a 11% fall in total income to Rs 467.89 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.Profit before tax fell 1.7% to Rs 169 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Net interest income stood at Rs 191.78 crore in Q2 FY22, falling 8.8% year on year but rising 5.8% quarter on quarter. Net interest margin fell to 3.4% in Q2 FY22 from 4.09% in Q2 FY21.
Disbursements for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 2208 crore sharply higher than Rs 894 disbursed in Q1 FY22 and 825 crore disbursed in Q2 FY21. Outstanding loan book grew 13% to Rs 23,584 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 20,830 crore posted in Q2 FY21.
On the asset quality front, the housing financier's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) grew 23.4% year on year to Rs 185.08 crore in Q2 FY22. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 0.78% as on 30 September 2021 as against 0.9% as on 30 June 2021 and 0.72% posted on 30 September 2020. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.47% as on 30 September 2021 as against 0.57% as on 30 June 2021 and 0.46% on 30 September 2020.
Meanwhile, the company's board gave necessary approvals and authorisations for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis up to an extent of Rs 4000 crore.
Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company. The firm offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU