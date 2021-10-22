Adani Green Energy subsidiary wins LoA for setting up a 450 MW wind power project

-
ALSO READ
Astra Microwave Products Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Adani Green add 450 MW wind power project to its portfolio
Astra Microwave Products standalone net profit rises 132.97% in the March 2021 quarter
Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 163.45% in the March 2021 quarter
JSW Energy inks wind turbine supply contract with GE Renewable Energy
-
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy had participated in a tender issued by Solar Energy Corporate of India and secured the Letter of Award (LOA) for setting up a 450 mega-watt wind power project.
Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) had participated in a tender issued by Solar Energy Corporate of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW (mega-watt) ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-XI) and has received the Letter of Award (LOA) to set up 450 MW wind power project under this tender. The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.70/ kWh (kilowatt-hour) for a period of 25 years.
With this, AGEL now has a total renewable energy project portfolio of 20,284 microwave active compositions (MWac) capacity, out of which 5,410 MWac projects are operational, 5,724 MWac projects are under construction and 9,150 MWac projects are near construction.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 995% to Rs 219 crore on a 34% jump in net sales to Rs 970 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Adani Green Energy lost 0.55% to Rs 1,192 on BSE. Adani Green Energy has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 19.8 GW (giga-watts) of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU