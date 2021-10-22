IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 October 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd spiked 15.72% to Rs 282.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 13.65% to Rs 40.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 9.55% to Rs 1298. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4849 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd advanced 8.87% to Rs 109.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurt 6.99% to Rs 616.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

