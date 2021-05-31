Canadian Western Bank partners with Intellect's iGTB for payments transformation

Canadian Western Bank announced a new partnership with Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) that advances how clients experience CWB's payments and cash management services.

iGTB, ranked #1 in the world for transaction banking by IBS Intelligence, will provide CWB with its cloud-based Payments Service Hub (PSH), powered by Microsoft Azure, that will enable more efficient payment capabilities and opportunities to rapidly meet the evolving needs of Canadian business owners. The solution is architected on a cloud enabled technology for the high availability and scalability needed for a payments platform.

It uses sophisticated In-memory caching, application server and database clustering and load balancing to cater to the millisecond response times needed for instant payments. The move advances CWB's digital transformation and commitment to deliver premium client experiences while strengthening iGTB's position as an international market leader among cloud-based payment service providers.

