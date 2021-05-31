J Kumar Infraprojects receives LoA from Mumbai Metro project worth Rs 1307.88 cr

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction secures orders from Chennai Metro Rail
HCC-KEC JV bags Rs 1147 crore contract from Chennai Metro Rail
ITD Cementation completes tunnelling work for Kolkata Metro East West Metro project
L&T secures large deals from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation
Rites secures work order from National High Speed Rail Corporation
-
J Kumar Infraprojects has received a "Letter of Acceptance" from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, for: Part Design and Construction of Balance Works of Package CA04R Elevated Viaduct and 10 Elevated Stations viz. ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra Income Tax Office & ILFS [excluding Architectural Finishing & Pre-Engineered Steel & Roof Structure of stations] from Chainage 34035.873 m to Chainage 46860.384 m of Line 2B [D.
N. Nagar to Mandale] of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA, amounting to Rs 1307.88 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU