Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of its realty biz

Raymond has appointed Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its Realty Business.
An industry stalwart, Harmohan was till recently the COO of Real Estate business of ECL Finance (Edelweiss Group) and has enormous experience in executing projects including Luxury Housing, Affordable Housing, Commercial and Retail properties.
With a 100 acre plus land parcel in the heart of Thane city, Raymond forayed into the real estate space in 2019 with its maiden project 'Aspirational District', which is spread over 14 acres. Since its launch, this township of 42 storeyed towers of over 3000 smart-sized homes of 1 and 2 BHKs have emerged as a preferred brand given its superior offering and affordable pricing.
Despite the pandemic induced slowdown, Raymond Realty showcased stellar sales with 1387 residential units booked till Mar'21, which accounts over 60% of total inventory of ~2,350 units launched.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU