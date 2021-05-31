Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of its realty biz

Raymond has appointed Harmohan Sahni as Chief Executive Officer of its Realty Business.

An industry stalwart, Harmohan was till recently the COO of Real Estate business of ECL Finance (Edelweiss Group) and has enormous experience in executing projects including Luxury Housing, Affordable Housing, Commercial and Retail properties.

With a 100 acre plus land parcel in the heart of Thane city, Raymond forayed into the real estate space in 2019 with its maiden project 'Aspirational District', which is spread over 14 acres. Since its launch, this township of 42 storeyed towers of over 3000 smart-sized homes of 1 and 2 BHKs have emerged as a preferred brand given its superior offering and affordable pricing.

Despite the pandemic induced slowdown, Raymond Realty showcased stellar sales with 1387 residential units booked till Mar'21, which accounts over 60% of total inventory of ~2,350 units launched.

