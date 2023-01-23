Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 83.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.46% to Rs 22561.26 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 83.03% to Rs 3032.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1657.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 25.46% to Rs 22561.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17982.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22561.2617982.5051.9953.363885.853695.893885.853695.893032.921657.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)