Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 83.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.46% to Rs 22561.26 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 83.03% to Rs 3032.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1657.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 25.46% to Rs 22561.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17982.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income22561.2617982.50 25 OPM %51.9953.36 -PBDT3885.853695.89 5 PBT3885.853695.89 5 NP3032.921657.09 83

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:20 IST

