Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 264.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 264.15% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.04% to Rs 83.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.83.2741.423.655.465.571.795.191.433.861.06

