Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 264.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 101.04% to Rs 83.27 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 264.15% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.04% to Rs 83.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.2741.42 101 OPM %3.655.46 -PBDT5.571.79 211 PBT5.191.43 263 NP3.861.06 264

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

