Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 2150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 2150.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1753.85% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.410.1398.3469.230.620.030.610.030.450.02

