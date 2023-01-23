JUST IN
Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 2150.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1753.85% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 2150.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1753.85% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.410.13 1754 OPM %98.3469.23 -PBDT0.620.03 1967 PBT0.610.03 1933 NP0.450.02 2150

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

