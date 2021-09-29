Canara Bank in demand

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 169.45, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.71% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.7% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.45, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Canara Bank has risen around 9.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 6.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2398.3, up 2.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 276.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

