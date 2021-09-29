Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 3.42%, gains for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.15, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.06% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% gain in NIFTY and a 51.48% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22449.35, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

