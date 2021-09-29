Punjab National Bank gains for third consecutive session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 40.3, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.16% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.3, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 9.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37945, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 642.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 519.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40.35, up 3.07% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 41.16% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 75.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)