Capacity Utilisation Seen Picking Up According To FICCI-Dhruva Advisors Industry Survey

The FICCI-Dhruva Advisors industry survey was conducted in the month of June 2020 and saw participation from across sectors. The results of the survey showed that while currently close to 30% of the firms are operating at 70% plus capacity utilisation, around 45% of the firms expect capacity utilisation to be above 70% in the near term. Unlocking of the economy is starting to have a positive impact on exports, cash flows, order books and supply chains.

Around 22% of the respondents have said that exports have improved in recent times. Nearly 30% of the firms are seeing their supply chains getting back on track. When asked for which sector would the announced measures have the most favourable impact in the Indian economy, total 39% of the respondents said power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)