RBI Extends Timeline For Finalisation Of Audited Accounts For Applicable NBFCs

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated today that in view of the on-going situation and taking in to account the feedback received from various stakeholders, it has been decided that every applicable NBFC shall finalise its balance sheet within a period of 3 months from the date to which it pertains or any date as notified by SEBI for submission of financial results by listed entities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)