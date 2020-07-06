RBI Extends Timeline For Finalisation Of Audited Accounts For Applicable NBFCs

-
The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated today that in view of the on-going situation and taking in to account the feedback received from various stakeholders, it has been decided that every applicable NBFC shall finalise its balance sheet within a period of 3 months from the date to which it pertains or any date as notified by SEBI for submission of financial results by listed entities.
