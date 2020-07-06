JUST IN
Benchmarks trade near day's high; India VIX cools to 25.40
Kharif sowing continues to spurt

The total acreage under kharif crops continues to soar and stood at 432.97 lakh hectares (lh) as on 3 July 2020, recording a surge of 88% compared to 230 lh in the corresponding week last year, according to latest sowing data released by the Agriculture Ministry. The acreage under Rice rose by 38% to 68 lh. The area under coarse cereals spiked by 100% to 70.69 lh. In pulses, the area under arhar stood at 16.56 lh, around 493% more than the acreage reported in the same period last year. The area under oilseeds also increased to 109.20 lh, up 224% compared to the area covered in the same week in the previous season.

The pulses acreage saw a massive jump, adding 289% to 36.82 lh. In oilseeds, acreage under Soyabean stood at 81.81 lh, witnessing a solid gain of nearly 400% on year. The area under groundnut stood at 25.05 lh, up 61% compared the same week last year. Acreage under cotton soared by 99% to 91.67 lh. Sugarcane acreage rose marginally by 1.52% to 50.62 lh.

