Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit rises 24.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.86% to Rs 100.12 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 24.38% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.86% to Rs 100.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.39% to Rs 197.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 527.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 536.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.12140.74 -29 527.83536.91 -2 OPM %38.4939.92 -39.2235.04 - PBDT71.5059.48 20 272.78223.50 22 PBT65.8255.32 19 253.13202.66 25 NP50.1540.32 24 197.64148.17 33
