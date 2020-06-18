Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit rises 24.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.86% to Rs 100.12 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 24.38% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.86% to Rs 100.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.39% to Rs 197.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 527.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 536.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

100.12140.74527.83536.9138.4939.9239.2235.0471.5059.48272.78223.5065.8255.32253.13202.6650.1540.32197.64148.17

