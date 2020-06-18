JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power Grid Corporation of India advise to set up subsidiary as a central transmission utility

Manappuram Finance gains after board OKs fund raising
Business Standard

Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit rises 24.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.86% to Rs 100.12 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 24.38% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.86% to Rs 100.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.39% to Rs 197.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 527.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 536.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.12140.74 -29 527.83536.91 -2 OPM %38.4939.92 -39.2235.04 - PBDT71.5059.48 20 272.78223.50 22 PBT65.8255.32 19 253.13202.66 25 NP50.1540.32 24 197.64148.17 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU