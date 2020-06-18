JUST IN
Cummins India standalone net profit declines 16.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.47% to Rs 1032.21 crore

Net profit of Cummins India declined 16.04% to Rs 118.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.47% to Rs 1032.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1314.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.90% to Rs 629.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 722.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 5061.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5525.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1032.211314.40 -21 5061.605525.71 -8 OPM %6.4613.07 -11.5815.64 - PBDT151.57236.50 -36 897.571140.67 -21 PBT120.82208.52 -42 778.911030.35 -24 NP118.31140.92 -16 629.34722.57 -13

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 10:03 IST

