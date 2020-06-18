Cummins India standalone net profit declines 16.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.47% to Rs 1032.21 crore

Net profit of Cummins India declined 16.04% to Rs 118.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.47% to Rs 1032.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1314.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.90% to Rs 629.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 722.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 5061.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5525.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

