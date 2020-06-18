Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit rises 44.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 312.73 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks rose 44.13% to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 312.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 304.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.11% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 1386.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1164.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

