JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Government Of India To Launch Massive Rural Public Works Scheme To Boost Livelihood Opportunities In Rural India
Business Standard

Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit rises 44.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 312.73 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks rose 44.13% to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 312.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 304.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.11% to Rs 46.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 1386.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1164.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales312.73304.74 3 1386.461164.07 19 OPM %4.387.32 -6.767.15 - PBDT14.3823.51 -39 95.4293.30 2 PBT-1.0012.48 PL 33.6855.66 -39 NP19.7613.71 44 46.9244.64 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 10:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU