Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 82.92% to Rs 1.18 croreNet Loss of Carnation Industries reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 85.21% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.186.91 -83 7.4150.11 -85 OPM %-99.15-29.09 --67.88-9.88 - PBDT-2.25-3.97 43 -3.60-5.38 33 PBT-2.48-4.26 42 -4.61-6.59 30 NP-2.77-4.26 35 -4.68-6.53 28
