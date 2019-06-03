Kings Infra Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2018 quarter
RBI warns Finance Commission of more fiscal slippages by states
TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.77% to Rs 4.57 croreNet loss of Kings Infra Ventures reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.77% to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.67% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 249.79% to Rs 33.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.576.90 -34 33.519.58 250 OPM %6.789.42 -9.4612.00 - PBDT0.060.58 -90 2.540.85 199 PBT0.040.57 -93 2.480.82 202 NP-0.630.43 PL 1.180.60 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU