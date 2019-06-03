Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Austin Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 17.11% in the March 2019 quarter
Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 95.26% in the March 2019 quarter
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 81.02% in the March 2019 quarter
Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the December 2018 quarter
Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 16.74% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 6.52 croreNet loss of Crimson Metal Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.31% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 70.37% to Rs 9.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.526.47 1 9.8533.24 -70 OPM %21.1712.06 -34.0111.43 - PBDT-0.010.58 PL 1.262.83 -55 PBT-0.30-0.04 -650 0.140.59 -76 NP-0.240.19 PL 0.120.58 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU