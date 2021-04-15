Cathay SITE and Nippon Life India Asset Management sign LoI for exclusive strategic collaboration

-
Cathay SITE (Securities Investment Trust) the largest Asset Manager in Taiwan, today signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an exclusive strategic collaboration with Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), a subsidiary of Nippon Life Insurance, one of the largest life insurance companies in Japan.
As a part of the LOI, both CATHAY SITE & NIMF will work exclusively with each other and use their expertise to explore areas for developing, managing, marketing and distributing each other's investment products in India and Taiwan.
Both companies will seek to develop and explore business opportunities in active and passive strategies, leveraging upon their specific investment and distribution reach, in India and Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
