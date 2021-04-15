TCS positioned as a Leader in Managed Workplace Services, North America

-
-
By GartnerTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, for the fifth year in a row.
The report evaluates 20 vendors to enable sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders to select the best provider for managed workplace services. MWS is centered on delivering a digital workplace experience to end users so that organizations can leverage their digital dexterity in the development of new digital business services.
TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of consulting-led services across the workplace services value chain and leverages Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), its transformative operating model to enable touchless, intelligent, agile, and digital operations that deliver superior business outcomes.
