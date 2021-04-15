Optiemus Infracom acquires balance 19.91% stake in Optiemus Electronics

Optiemus Infracom has acquired 27.60 lakh equity shares (19.91% stake) of Optiemus Electronics, subsidiary and joint venture company by way of transfer from Wistron Corporation on 14 April 2021.

The company already held 80.09% stake in Optiemus Electronics.

With this acquisition, Optiemus Electronics has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

