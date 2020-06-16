CCL Products in demand after Q4 PAT rises 18%

CCL Products (India) gained 3.98% to Rs 236.70 after consolidated net profit rose 18.4% to Rs 42.20 crore on 0.9% rise in net sales to Rs 264.58 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 57.67 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 21.5% from Rs 47.48 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense rose 30% to Rs 15.47 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 11.84 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours on Monday, 15 June 2020.

In the past one month, the counter added nearly 26%. The Sensex rose 7.85% in the same period.

CCL Products (India) is engaged in the manufacturing of instant coffee. The company operates through the coffee and coffee related products segment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)