Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2020.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd surged 15.20% to Rs 31.45 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd soared 12.20% to Rs 37.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd spiked 11.39% to Rs 127.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65899 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 96.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12499 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd spurt 8.89% to Rs 161.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24150 shares in the past one month.

