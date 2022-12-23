JUST IN
CCL Products receives affirmation in credit ratings

CCL Products announced that India Ratings and Research has revised the company's outlook to Stable from Positive while affirming its Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AA-'.

The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:

Term loans - IND AA-/Stable (affirmed) Fund based bank facilities - IND AA-/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed) Non fund based bank facilities - IND A1+ (affirmed) Proposed fund based bank facilities - IND AA-/Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 15:50 IST

