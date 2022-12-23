Board of Indus Towers appoints MD cum CEO

At meeting held on 22 December 2022The Board of Indus Towers at its meeting held on 22 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Prachur Sah (DIN: 07871676) as an Additional Director as well as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company w.e.f. 03 January 2023, for a period of five years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU