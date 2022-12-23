JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Indus Towers appoints MD cum CEO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 22 December 2022

The Board of Indus Towers at its meeting held on 22 December 2022 has approved the appointment of Prachur Sah (DIN: 07871676) as an Additional Director as well as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company w.e.f. 03 January 2023, for a period of five years.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:13 IST

