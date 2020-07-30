Centre Announces Unlock 3.0 Guidelines With Further Restrictions, Lifts Night Curfews

The centre government has released Unlock 3.0 starting August with further restrictions. While yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to reopen, in a key announcement, the night curfews will be lifted.

Schools, colleges, metro rail services, cinema halls and international travel will remain suspended. However, exemptions for repatriation and other emergency travel needs will continue to apply for overseas flights.

