Government To Distribute Total 455 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Food Grains To Vulnerable Sections Of Society

After successful implementation of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) from April to June 2020, the Government of India extended this scheme for another 5 months from July to November 2020. About 81 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) are being provided 5 Kgs of Rice/wheat free of cost under this scheme. The total allocation for PMGKAY II from July to November 2020 is 200.19 lakh metric tonnes or LMT (91.33 LMT Wheat and 109.96 LMT rice).

There has been very enthusiastic response from the state governments as well as beneficiaries to this scheme. The scheme was rolled out on 08.07.20 and till 27.07.20, a quantity of 33.40 LMT food grains (13.42 LMT wheat and 19.98 LMT rice) has already been handed over to state governments across the country for further distribution to the beneficiaries, which is about 83% of the allocation for the month of July 2020. Including the additional allocation of 200.19 LMT for PMGKAY II, the total quantity of food grains that will be distributed by Government of India to the vulnerable sections of the society during the 5 months will be about 455 LMT. Every beneficiary under NFSA and AAY shall receive 5 Kg of wheat or rice totally free of cost in addition to their regular quota of food grain at subsidized prices.

