Centum Electronics inaugurates new facility at Yelahanka

Centum Electronics announced that Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman ISRO has inaugurated its new facility in Yelahanka on the 24 September 2019.

Dr.

Kunhikrishnan, Director UR Rao Satellite Center and Dr. Uma Maheswaran, Scientific Secretary at ISRO Head Quarters were the guests of Honor.

The Investment in the new brownfield facility is over Rs. 50 Crores and will create 250 new jobs in addition to the 700 people already employed in the Space, Defense and Aerospace facility. Centum is a leading Electronics industry partner for ISRO and is involved in the Design, Development, Qualification and productionization of electronic modules, subsystems and systems for multiple applications in Satellites and Launch vehicles. Keeping in mind, the growing number of missions of ISRO, we have made significant investments to ensure we can deliver products with the right quality, technology and in required quantities to be a trusted partner for ISRO said Apparao Mallavarapu, CMD of Centum Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)