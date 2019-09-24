RPP Infra Projects JV wins maiden order in Myanmar worth Rs 414 cr

RPP Infra Projects along with its joint venture partner, has won an order for the construction of a two lane road from Kaletwa to the India Myanmar border in the Chin state of Myanmar.

This new project worth Rs 414 crore, marks the diversification of RPP Infra Projects into the new geographical international location of Myanmar.

RPP Infra's order book at the end of FY19 stood at Rs 1944 crore.

The company is well on its way to meeting its order inflow aim of Rs 1200 crore in FY20.

