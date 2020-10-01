Chalet Hotels to re-commence works on commercial product at Powai, Mumbai

Chalet Hotels announced that pursuant to internal evaluations and deliberations on the demand for new A-Grade office space in this micro-market, the company has decided to re-commence works on the Commercial Project viz. construction of office building at Powai in Mumbai.

The Company is in the process of issuing necessary instructions to the contractor.

