Mahindra & Mahindra Sep sales volume drops 17%

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for the month of September 2020.
In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 14,857 vehicles in September 2020, compared to 14,333 vehicles in September 2019, registering a growth of 4%.
In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 18,907 vehicles in September 2020, as against 18,872 vehicles in September 2019.
Exports for the month of September 2020 were at 1,569 vehicles.
The company's overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 35,920 vehicles in September 2020, compared to 43,343 vehicles during September 2019.
