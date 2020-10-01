SML ISUZU records 41% decline in Sep sales

SML ISUZU announced a 41% drop in sales in month of September 2020 to 360 units compared to 614 units in September 2019.

The second quarter (July - September 2020) sales declined 54% to 987 units corresponding period of previous year.

The first half year sales declined 82% to 1189 units compared to corresponding period of previous year.

