Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 17.54%, S&P BSE Energy index Shed 1.71%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 8.2% over last one month compared to 4.25% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.66% rise in the SENSEX

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 17.54% today to trade at Rs 98.5. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 1.71% to quote at 5819.66. The index is down 4.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd decreased 2.96% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 2.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 16.81 % over last one year compared to the 17.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 8.2% over last one month compared to 4.25% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 147.05 on 24 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 47.7 on 27 May 2020.

