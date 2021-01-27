Navin Fluorine Q3 PAT rises 29% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Navin Fluorine International posted a 29.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.89 crore on a 18.7% rise in net sales to Rs 309.1 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The chemical maker registered a 17.4% rise in profit before tax to Rs 79 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 67.29 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expense spiked by 19.7% to Rs 24.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Consolidated operating EBITDA jumped 23% YoY to Rs 80.5 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 65.5 crore in Q3 FY20. EBITDA margin improved by 90 basis points to 26% in Q3 FY21 from 25.1% in Q3 FY20.

Shares of Navin Fluorine were down 0.25% at Rs 2562. Navin Fluorine International is one of the largest manufacturer of fluorochemicals in India. The company has four strategic business units: Refrigeration Gases, Inorganic Fluorides, Speciality Fluorides & Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS).

