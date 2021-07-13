Chief Economic Advisor Highlights Need Of Private Investment To Develop Indian Agriculture

Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, Krishnamurthy Subramaniam has said that there is a need for private investment to develop Indian agriculture and to promote innovations through investment.

In this context, he mentioned that the new farm acts are very important for the development of small and marginal farmers. Commenting on the development of the agriculture sector, Subramaniam said Credit is very important for small and marginal farmers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)