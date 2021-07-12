Index Of Industrial Production Marks 29.3% Spurt On Year In May 2021

-
The quick estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for the month of May 2021, revealed that the index for base 2011-12 stands at 116.6. This marked a 29.3% jumped compared to the lockdown infected May 2020. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of May 2021 stand at 108.0, 113.5 and 161.9 respectively.
These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 122.7 for Primary Goods, 65.6 for Capital Goods, 129.9 for Intermediate Goods and 129.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of May 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 78.7 and 136.4 respectively for the month of May 2021.
