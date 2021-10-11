China Market closes mixed

The Mainland China share market finished session mixed on Monday, 11 October 2021, after Beijing slapped better-than-feared antitrust penalty on food delivery giant Meituan.
China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) slapped food delivery giant Meituan with a 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) antitrust fine for abusing its dominant position. The fine equated to 3% of Meituan's 2020 revenue. The fine was far smaller than the 18.23 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine that Alibaba had been slapped with back in April.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.01%, or 0.46 point, to 3,591.71. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.43%, or 10.46 points, to 2,403.46.
The blue-chip CSI300 index increased 0.13%, or 6.25 points, to 4,936.19.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was up against the U. S. dollar on Monday, after firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.4479 yuan per dollar, 125 pips, or 0.2%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4604. In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4420 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4376 around late afternoon, 64 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU