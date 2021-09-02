China Market extends gain

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Thursday, 02 September 2021, as investors continued hunting for beaten down stocks on raising hopes for more policy support after soft economic data. Meanwhile, buying sentiments also booted up after the People's Bank of China also said it would provide 300 billion yuan of low-cost funding to support small- and medium-sized firms.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.84%, or 29.94 points, to 3,597.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.41%, or 9.88 points, to 2,427.77. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell marginal 0.00%, or 0.05 point, to 4,869.41.
A slew of recent economic data, including both official and private manufacturing surveys released this week, showed that the world's second-largest economy could face increasing downside pressure in the remainder of the year, raising hope for more policy support measures.
ECONOMIC NEWS: China Caixin Manufacturing Sector Falls Into Contraction In August- China manufacturing sector fell into contraction in August, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2, down from 50.3 in July.
It also drops beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The Wednesday private survey release came after the official manufacturing PMI released Tuesday showed Chinese factory activity growth slowing in August, coming in at 50.1 against July's reading of 50.4.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan softened against the U. S. dollar on Thursday, despite firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.4594 per dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4680. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4580 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4622 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU