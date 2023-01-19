JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Laxmi Organic Industries update on purchase of land from Welspun Corp
Business Standard

China Market gains oneconomic recovery hopes

Capital Market 

Mainland China share market finished session higher on Thursday, 19 January 2023, as risk sentiments underpinned amid optimism over a Chinese economic recovery this year.

However, market gains were limited after President Xi Jinping expressed concern a day earlier that the COVID-19 wave hitting China could spread to rural areas during the country's week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which starts on Jan. 21.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.49%, or 15.87 points, to 3,240.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed up 0.67%, or 14.14 points, to 2,112.10. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.62%, or 25.27 points, to 4,156.01.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Thursday, inline with softer mid-point fixing by China's central bank.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7674 per U. S. dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.7602. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7656 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7725 at midday, 105 pips away from the previous day's late session close and 0.08% away from the midpoint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU