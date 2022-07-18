China Market rises 1.6%

-
ALSO READ
China Market extends gain
Hong Kong Market rebounds on bargain hunting
Lupin, Yabao announce strategic partnership in China for pediatric formulations
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.55%, or 50.04 points, to 3,278.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.48%, or 31.96 points, to 2,191.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.04%, or 44.06 points, to 4,292.59.
PBOC Governor Yi Gang pledged that the central bank will "increase implementation of prudent monetary policy" to support the real economy, which is facing downward pressure due to COVID-19 and external shocks.
Chinese regulators on Sunday urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers financing needs where reasonable, in an effort to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan appreciated against the U.
S. dollar, as firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7447 per dollar, 56 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.7503. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7463 at midday, 117 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU