Japan Nikkei falls on fears over Fed rate hikes

Federal Reserve in the coming months.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined by 135.83 points, or 0.47%, to 28,794.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 1.93 points, or 0.1%, to 1,992.59.
Total 17 of 33 TSE sub-indices closed lower, with electric appliance, nonferrous metal, securities& commodities futures, services, and machinery issues being notable losers, while mining, oil & coal products, pharmaceutical, and insurance issues were notable gainers.
COMMODITY NEWS: In commodities trading, Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.42% or 1.28 to $89.16 a barrel. Meanwhile, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.36% or 1.32 to hit $95.40 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.66% or 11.65 to trade at $1,751.25 a troy ounce.
CURRENCY NEWS: USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 136.95, while EUR/JPY fell 0.19% to 137.13.
