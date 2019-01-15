China Market rises on China stimulus pledges

Headline shares of the Mainland equity market surged on Tuesday, 15 January 2019, as investors' sentiments bolstered by reports that stepped up its efforts to combat an economic slowdown, a day after weak trade data from the world's second-largest At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.36%, or 34.58 points, to 2,570.34. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.49%, or 19.41 points, to 1,323.16. The blue- CSI300 index was up 1.96%, or 60.21 points, to 3,127.99.

Risk appetite buying in the Mainland market today bolstered after senior economic leaders, briefing reporters Tuesday on the outcome of an annual policy-setting meeting last month, pledged to keep the monetary policy of the world's No. 2 flexible but stable and to support growth with improved access to financing for private and smaller enterprises. The assurances came as China weathers its worst slowdown since the global financial crisis amid a punishing tariffs dispute with the U. S.

The said in a statement that China will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation and improve its "reserve" of economic policies. The stimulus measures include a cut to value added tax rates for selected industries and provide tax rebates for others, helping to soothe fears about a slowdown in China and its implications for global growth. The stimulus from the China's spurred a positive movement in most of the markets, following an unexpected fall in China's December exports and imports.

The has slashed RRR five times over the course of a year to keep liquidity from tightening too much as the slows. Twin cuts announced this month were the largest so far.

The announced earlier this month that it was cutting the ratio of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 100 basis points (bps), with the first stage of 50 bps reduction effective on Tuesday.

is turning increasingly to tax cuts as the first line of defence against a slowing economy, in a departure from the wasteful infrastructure binges of the past. Further evidence of the shift emerged Tuesday, as senior policy officials pledged that tax reductions on a larger scale are in the pipeline, amid worsening economic data. economists estimate the total impact will be around 2 trillion yuan (US$300 billion), or 1.2% of Last May the government cut value added taxes for manufacturing, transportation, construction, and farm produce industries, followed by a cut in personal income taxes and the introduction of more deductions. Earlier this month, the announced a US$29-billion annual tax cut plan for small companies.

China's exports to the world fell 4.4% in December from a year earlier, the biggest monthly drop in two years, pointing to further weakening in the world's second-largest economy. Imports also unexpectedly contracted, falling 7.6%, the biggest decline since July 2016. China's global trade volume rose last year but its surplus with the world fell 16.2% to $351.76 billion in 2018, as imports rose 15.8% while exports gained 9.9%.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan edged up against greenback on Tuesday, after central stronger mid-point rate. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the set the midpoint rate at 6.7542 per dollar, the strongest since July 19, and 18 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.756. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7500 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7520 at midday, 150 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.03 percent stronger than the midpoint.

